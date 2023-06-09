Filed false charges against WFI chief: Father of minor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The father of the minor wrestler has claimed they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

The startling admission substantially weakens the case against the WFI chief who has been facing protest by wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

The father said the sexual harassment complaint was filed in anger as his daughter was denied a victory during the trial for the Asian Championships in 2022. “Her opponent was a Delhi girl. The referee and the mat chairman were also from Delhi. I objected as it is not allowed as per rules, but he (Brij Bhushan) didn’t pay heed to it,” he said.

“We were angry as we lost one year because of unfair calls. There were some false and some true allegations in the complaint. We went in front of the judge and cleared it. Also, we have not withdrawn the complaint,” he said, claiming that his daughter was a minor as opposed to some reports claiming otherwise.