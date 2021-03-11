Golfer Lahiri battles cold, wet and windy conditions to rise to third at Wells Fargo

PTI

Potomac (US), May 8

India’s Anirban Lahiri battled cold, wet and windy conditions to rise to the third place at the Wells Fargo Championship here.

Lahiri shot an even-par 70 to be 5-under after three rounds. He was four shots behind leader Keegan Bradley, whose 3-under 67 was the best round on a day that saw just four rounds in the 60s. The others came from Rory McIlroy (68), Cameron Young (69) and Nick Taylor (69).

“It feels like I’ve just gone 12 rounds in a pro boxing match,” said Lahiri. “You’re fighting everything, your body, the elements, the water, the cold. You just have to grit your teeth and kind of grind it out,” the 34-year-old added.

Madappa finishes T-10

Seongnam (South Korea): Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi, who started the day at tied-5th, finished tied-10th and tied-33rd, respectively, at the 41st Maekyung Open.

Honey Baisoya, who was tied-7th, finished tied-19th. Karandeep Kochhar finished T-38, S Chikkarangappa and Veer Ahlawat were T-43, while Gaganjeet Bhullar was T-68. Local star Bio Kim (72) won the title.

