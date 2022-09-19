India draw first blood

Hove, September 18

Opener Smriti Mandhana scored a match-winning 91 as India took a 1-0 lead in their ODI series against England here today.

After India restricted England to 227/7, half-centuries from Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur (74 not out) and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (50) powered the visitors to a seven-wicket win.

Opting to bowl first, India pacers Meghna Singh (1/42) and Jhulan Goswami (1/20) provided the team with early breakthroughs to reduce England to 21/2.

Veteran Goswami bowled with great accuracy to choke the runs for England. She bowled 42 dot balls in one of her last international games.

India’s spinners kept up the pressure with tight lines and lengths. Deepti Sharma (2/33) picked up two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/40), Sneh Rana (1/45) and Harleen Deol (1/25) picked up a wicket each. England managed to go past 200 largely due to the efforts of the lower-middle order.

India were never in trouble during the chase as Mandhana (91 off 99 balls) drove and pulled her way to her 24th ODI fifty. She fell agonizingly close to getting her sixth ODI hundred.

But by the time she was dismissed, Mandhana had ensured a 45th-over finish for India. Bhatia notched up her fourth ODI half-century off 47 balls. The duo’s second-wicket stand of 96 in just 16.1 overs set the foundation and then Harmanpreet eased her way to her 17th ODI fifty as she added 99 runs with Mandhana and then finished it off in style with a slog sweep six. — PTI

Brief scores: England 227/7 (Davidson-Richards 50*, Wyatt 43; Deepti 2/33); India 232/3 (Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet 74*, Bhatia 50)