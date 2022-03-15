Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri one round away from glory

Ponte Vedra Beach (US), March 14

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was one round away from winning his biggest title as he held a one-shot lead after the third round at The Players Championship.

Lahiri shot a 5-under, with seven birdies and two bogeys, to go into the final round at 9-under. Four players were tied for the second place.

The 34-year-old Lahiri has 18 worldwide victories to date, but his biggest result in a marquee event was a tie for fifth at the 2015 PGA Championship. Lahiri has yet to win on the PGA Tour, and he entered this week ranked 322nd in the world.

“I think the nature of what we do, it could be — it’s unpredictable,” Lahiri said. “You grind away, you keep chipping away, you keep working on your game, and when it clicks, it clicks. It could be this week, it could be next week. As long as it happens, and that’s the belief you’ve got to have, and that’s the commitment you’ve got to have. I’m just happy. When you are in that state of mind, you usually play well, and that’s what’s happening.”

It will be only the second time in his career that the Indian will hold the 54-hole lead as he seeks to join countryman Arjun Atwal as the only Indian to win on the PGA Tour. — Agencies