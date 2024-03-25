IPL: Sanju Samson cuts Giants down to size

PTI

Jaipur, March 24

Skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 82 to steer former champions Rajasthan Royals to a 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL opener here today.

Samson hit half-a-dozen sixes along with three fours in his 52-ball knock, which was replete with spectacular hits to all parts of the ground.

Trent Boult picked up 2/35 for Rajasthan Royals. ANI

His knock provided Royals both impetus and stability after twin blows in the Powerplay. With Riyan Parag (43) also playing his part well by forging a 93-run association for the third wicket to consolidate for their side, Royals batting did come good in their opening game.

LSG fought through KL Rahul (58) and Nicholas Pooran (64 not out) after a disastrous start but their brave effort only reduced the defeat-margin while chasing a huge target of 194.

LSG, who wobbled at 11/3, eventually finished at 173/6.

Skipper Rahul struck a fine fifty on his return to top flight cricket, scoring 58 off 44 balls with four fours and two sixes. He also kept wickets for a full 20 overs to remove doubts, if any, about his fitness after suffering a quadriceps injury.

Not just Rahul but Pooran also took the fight to the rival camp with a 41-ball 64, hammering four sixes and as many fours to take the game as deep as possible but Rajasthan edged ahead with two points.

“It’s always great fun to spend time in the middle,” Samson, who was named the Player of the Match, said. “Good start, but let’s see how it goes,” he added.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 193/4 (Samson 82*, Parag 43); Lucknow Super Giants: 173/6 (Pooran 64*, Rahul 58; Boult 2/35).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Lucknow #Rajasthan