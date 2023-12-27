Knock on Wood: Forest take misfiring Newcastle down

NEWCASTLE, December 26

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored a superb hat-trick against his former club Newcastle United at St James’ Park today to give his struggling side a much-needed 3-1 victory in the Premier League.

Forest’s first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo lifted them to 16th in the table on 17 points, five above the relegation zone, while Newcastle’s fourth defeat in their last five league games left them seventh on 29 points.

It was another dull, disjointed performance from a Magpies side who had only conceded four goals at home this season, only to allow a striker deemed surplus to requirements to score three times in one game. Newcastle enjoyed plenty of possession but once again their attack struggled to gel. Only Isak looked dangerous when he got hold of the ball around the Forest box, and the visitors were always ready to pounce once the attacks broke down. — Reuters