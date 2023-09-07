Living the American dream

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 6

Till May last year, Gurkirat Singh was a budding hockey player in Chandigarh with hopes of playing for India. However, when his family moved to the US last year, his dream was dashed. The 19-year-old, though, has not let his love for the game die.

After playing in various club competitions in the US, Canada and Mexico, Gurkirat, who plays as a striker, has found himself in the long-term plans of the US team for the 2028 Los Angles Olympics. “I am in the development team for the 2028 Olympics,” said Gurkirat.

Gurkirat, who trained with the Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA), represented Chandigarh in various national events. “He was a part of the Chandigarh team from 2016 till 2022,” said CHA coach Gurminder Singh.

Gurkirat said that moving to the USA was not planned. “My father (who moved to the US in 2016) lives in Sacramento and my family decided to move. It’s been over a year and I am still trying to manage things,” he said.

Gurkirat is trying to strike a balance between his studies, part-time job and hockey. Despite his busy schedule, he never misses his training and travels twice a week to play in club competitions.

“I have been working hard for the opportunity (to play for the US team). I try to play for different clubs in order to gain experience. I plan to play in Europe,” he said.

