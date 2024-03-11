RCB fall short by 1 run

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

Richa Ghosh hit two monstrous sixes but was run out on the last ball as Delhi Capitals won a cliffhanger against Royal Challengers Bangalore by one run in the Women’s Premier League.

Needing 17 off the last over to reach the target of 182, Richa, who blasted 51 off 29 balls, hit left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen for a 78m straight six and another maximum off the penultimate delivery to bring the equation down to two runs off the final delivery. However, Richa wasn’t fast enough to beat Jonassen, who whipped the bails off in a flash to restrict RCB to 180/7.

DC, with their fifth win, are now on 10 points and lead the table due to a superior net run rate compared to Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues displayed her complete mastery over slow bowlers with a 26-ball half-century that propelled Delhi Capitals to a competitive 181/5 in 20 overs. In front of a vociferous holiday crowd, Rodrigues brought out sweeps, cuts, pulls and the exquisite inside-out lofted drive from the closet to score 58 off 34 balls, adding 97 runs in just 10.1 overs for the third wicket with Alice Capsey (48 off 32 balls).

Brief scores: DC: 181/5 (Rodrigues 58, Capsey 48; Patil 4/26); RCB: 180/7 (Ghosh 51, Perry 49).