 Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with 10m air pistol golds at Asian Qualifiers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with 10m air pistol golds at Asian Qualifiers

Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with 10m air pistol golds at Asian Qualifiers

385 athletes from 26 countries are in action at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals

Shooting: Varun, Esha seal Olympic quota places with 10m air pistol golds at Asian Qualifiers

Indian shooters Arjun Cheema and Varun Tomar and Mongolias Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan pose for photos after the mens 10m air pistol event at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, at Senayan Shooting Range, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, January 8, 2024. PTI Photo



PTI

Jakarta, January 8

Young Indian shooters Varun Tomar and Esha Singh on Monday secured two Olympic quota places for the country with gold medals in the men's and women's 10m Air Pistol events of the Asian Qualifiers here.

The duo's qualification took the total number of Indian shooters bound for Paris to 15, equalling the highest-ever tally that was achieved in the Tokyo Games.

India can add more to the group headed for the Games in July-August this year when the remaining qualifiers are held.

India secured six medals on Monday, including two team golds, at the continental event.

The 20-year-old Tomar shot 239.6 in the final to claim the top position, while Arjun Cheema won the silver medal with a score of 237.3. Mongolia's Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan (217.2) won the bronze medal.

Earlier, Tomar (586), Cheema (579) and Ujjawal Malik (575) shot a total of 1740 to win the 10m air pistol team gold, while Iran and Korea claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Tomar, a former junior world champion, is the cousin of Tokyo Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

"It helped that I had someone like Saurabh to take guidance from as I don't have anyone in the family who is a shooter," Tomar, who comes from a farming family, told PTI.

The 19-year-old Esha then grabbed the gold in the women's event with a score of 243.1. The silver went to Pakistan's Kishmala Talat (236.3), while the bronze was grabbed by Esha's compatriot Rhythm Sangwan (214.5).

The 21-year-old Talat also earned a quota for the Paris Games, becoming the third Pakistani shooter to achieve the feat.

Esha, Rhythm and Surbhi Rao also won the team gold medal with a combined score of 1736.

Esha is a world championship gold-medallist in the 10m air pistol mixed team and 25m pistol team events.

"She can also win a medal, possibly gold, in 25m sports pistol here. But an individual can bag only one quota place for the country. Her bagging the quota in 10m air pistol means she can also compete in 25m sports pistol in Paris," said Esha's father Sachin Singh.

A total of 16 quota places for the Paris Olympics are available at the continental showpiece here.

The 10m air pistol events for men and women have four quotas on offer with a maximum of three for the Indian shooters.

As many as 385 athletes from 26 countries are in action at the Senayan Shooting Range in Jakarta for 256 medals (84 gold, 84 silver and 88 bronze medals), besides the Paris quotas.

Ahead of this tournament, India had won 13 Olympic quota places in shooting across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

3
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

4
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

7
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

9
Bathinda

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

10
India

3 criminal laws framed with spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Bench directs the convicts to surrender before the jail auth...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur assembly election to Rupinder Singh Koonar of Congress

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar bagged 94,95...

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

Aam Aadmi Party is in power in Delhi and Punjab


Cities

View All

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Delhi reports 24 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

Gurugram Police arrest main accused’s female friend in former model Divya Pahuja's murder case

International students' protest against Algoma University enters fifth day

International students' protest against Algoma University enters fifth day

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated