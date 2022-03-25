Silver for Sathiyan-Manika; Sharath earns bronze

Doha: India’s table tennis players finished the WTT Contender Doha with two medals, including a singles bronze won by Achanta Sharath Kamal, as the seniors showed the way on the concluding day of the competition. G Sathiyan and Manika Batra settled for the silver after losing the mixed doubles final 4-11 5-11 3-11 against the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching. Sharath went down 5-11 11-8 6-11 11-7 11-5 10-12 9-11 in the men’s singles semifinals against Yuan Licen of China.
Doha
Shubhankar tied-second at Qatar Masters
Shubhankar Sharma shot a flawless 6-under 66 to be tied-second after the first round of the Qatar Masters here today. He was two behind leader Pablo Larrazabal (64). “I played really well. It was quite an early tee off, I don’t remember the last time I teed off at 6:55am,” Sharma said.
Sydney
Mitoma brace sends Japan, Saudi Arabia to finals
Substitute Kaoru Mitoma scored twice in the final few minutes to give Japan a 2-0 win over Australia today, sending his country through to a seventh successive edition of the World Cup finals. Japan’s first victory over the Socceroos in Australia since 1998 also secured Saudi Arabia’s passage to Qatar and condemned Australia to a tricky path through two playoffs if they are to make the finals for the fifth time in a row.
Chennai
Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28
The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, the game’s world governing body FIDE said. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
