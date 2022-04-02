Solid finish sees Anirban Lahiri card 68, seventh in Texas Open

San Antonio (US)
India’s Anirban Lahiri overcame a sluggish start to fire a solid 4-under 68 and lie three strokes off the early first-round lead at the Valero Texas Open here. Lahiri was 1-over through 10 holes at TPC San Antonio before coming home with five birdies, thanks largely to a hot putter.
Augusta (Georgia, US)
Amateur Avani makes cut at Augusta National
Avani Prashanth will become the first Indian woman golfer to play a competitive round at the fabled Augusta National Golf Club after rounds of 76-73 in difficult conditions at the at the National Women’s Amateur Championship here.
Christchurch
India’s GS Lakshmi is match referee for Women’s WC final
India’s GS Lakshmi, the first woman ever in the ICC international panel of match referees, will be the match referee for the Women’s World Cup final between England and Australia here on Sunday. — Agencies
