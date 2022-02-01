Sports Budget increased by Rs 305.58 crore, emphasis on Khelo India and National Youth Schemes

Allocation goes up from Rs 2,757 crore to 3,062 crore

Athletes from India take a selfie during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

The country's tremendous success at the Tokyo Olympics seems to have influenced the sports budget as the central government on Tuesday allocated Rs 3,062.60 crore for the financial year 2022-23—an increase of Rs 305.58 crore, compared to the last year's amount.  

In the last financial year, the government had allocated Rs 2596.14 crore for sports, which was later revised to Rs 2,757.02 crore.

India won seven medals, including a historic track and field gold, at the Tokyo Olympics. The sporting activities have also resumed in a phased manner in the country and 2022 is an important season because of two global events—the Birmgham Commonwealth Games and Hangzhou Asian Games—lined up. 

Considering all of it, the government may have decided to spend more on sporting activities.

The government's flagship Khelo India programme witnessed an increase of  Rs 316.29 crore in the 2021-22 budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The financial allocation towards Khelo India programme, which got Rs 657.71 crore in the last budget, was increased to Rs 974 crore. 

The total encouragement and awards to sportspersons have seen a substantial increase from Rs 245 crore to Rs 357 crore. 

The Sports Authority of India's budget had been reduced by Rs 7.41 crore to Rs 653 crore. 

The SAI is the nodal organisation to manage nationals camps, provide infrastructure, equipment and other logistics to the country's sportspersons.

The allocation towards National Sports Development Fund has been reduced by Rs 9 crore to Rs 16 crore.

The National service scheme has witnessed a whopping jump of Rs 118.50 crore from Rs 165 crore to Rs 283.50 core.

The allocation towards National Sports Federations (NSFs)remained untouched at  Rs 280 crore.

As far as incentives for sportspersons are concerned, the budget has proposed a minimal hike of Rs crore to Rs 55 crore.

The budget for National Sports Development Fund has been further reduced to Rs Rs 16 crore from Rs 25 crore.

#Budget2022

