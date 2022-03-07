Thai autopsy says cricket star Warne died of natural causes

Bangkok, March 7
Police in Thailand said on Monday that an autopsy conducted on the body of Australian cricket star Shane Warne had concluded that he died of natural causes.
A statement issued by deputy national police spokesperson Kissana Pathanacharoen said the opinion issued by the doctor who carried out the autopsy had been conveyed to Warne's family and the Australian Embassy.
It said the family did not have any doubt that the 52-year-old cricketer, widely considered one of the sport's greatest spin bowlers, died of natural causes.
The statement, issued ahead of a planned police news conference, did not specify the cause of death. Preliminary evaluations from Thai authorities suggested Warne died of a heart attack.
Warne was found unresponsive in his hotel room on the Thai resort island of Samui on Friday and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. His body was transferred on Sunday to the Thai mainland for an official autopsy at a state hospital.
The statement said police would conclude the autopsy report and send it to the prosecutor's office as soon as possible, a standard procedure in cases of unexpected deaths.
There was no immediate information about when Warne’s body would be sent home to Australia.
