Thapa's strike gets India off the mark

PTI

Imphal, March 22

Anirudh Thapa struck in the added time of the first half to hand India a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the opening match of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament here today.

The scoreline could have been bigger considering India’s domination, but missed chances kept the victory margin at the bare minimum for the hosts.

The Blue Tigers found the breakthrough as Thapa latched on to a stray rebound inside the box and smashed it past the keeper from close range.

India head coach Igor Stimac gave more reason for the Imphal crowd to cheer as he brought on local boys Suresh Wangjam and Mahesh Singh.