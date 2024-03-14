WPL: Delhi’s capital gain

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

The big-hitting Shafali Verma led the way with a blazing 37-ball 71 as a dominant Delhi Capitals secured direct qualification into the final of the Women’s Premier League with a seven-wicket hammering of Gujarat Giants here today.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals entered the game looking to bag a direct spot in the final and once their bowlers restricted Giants to 126/9 with a disciplined show, the hosts inched closer to realising their goal.

In the final on Sunday, the Capitals will play the winner of the eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shafali launched into a furry of boundaries, hitting as many as five sixes and seven fours, to help her side complete the chase with as many as 41 balls remaining. Shafali reached her fifty in just 28 balls. The duo of Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (38 not out) bludgeoned Meghna Singh for 20 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner was also carted for 28 runs in two overs.

“Happy with the win tonight. She (Shafali) was excellent. When she plays like that, she makes it look very easy. Nice to watch her dominate,” DC captain Meg Lanning said.

Shafali, who was named the Player of the Match, said she “was looking to hit straight”. “When there were good balls, I tried to respect it and pick up singles. I felt in good touch and wanted to bat through,” she said.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers produced a fine effort to restrict Gujarat Giants to a modest total. If it was not for Bharati Fulmali’s 36-ball 42 and Kathryn Bryce’s unbeaten 28, the Giants would have finished with a much lower total.

South African veteran Marizanne Kapp led the way with fine figures of 2/17, bowling beautifully in the powerplay, while there were also two wickets apiece for Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 126/9 in 20 overs (Fulmali 42, Bryce 28*; Minnu 2/9, Kapp 2/17, Pandey 2/23); Delhi Capitals: 129/3 in 13.1 overs (Verma 71, Rodrigues 38*; Kanwar 2/20).

