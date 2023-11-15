Following widespread backlash, Pakistan veteran cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai

Chandigarh, November 15
After facing backlash from various quarters for his controversial statement, veteran Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has apologised to Hindi film actress Aishwarya Rai.
In a video, Razzaq cited his remark as a ‘slip of tongue’.
In a recent media interaction, Razzaq was discussing about the Pakistan cricket team’s forgettable World Cup 2023 campaign when he made the controversial remark.
Questioning the team’s neeyat (intent), Razzaq said, “If you marry Aishwarya Rai with the intention of having a good kid, then it will not happen.”
His comment did not go down well with cricketers and netizens, who blasted him for such a remark.
