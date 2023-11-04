'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been accused of illegally selling snake venom and his arrest has been sought.

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, speaking to the media, said Yadav was involved in the illegal sale of snake venom and sought his immediate arrest. She said her NGO, People For Animals (PFA), was keeping a watch on Yadav for long as he used snakes in his YouTube videos.

"Then we found out that they sell snake venom," she said.

Elvish, on the other hand, took to X and wrote, “Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe (Shocked to see such people sitting on such posts. According to the way accusations have been made, madam should also be prepared to apologise accordingly).”

Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe🙏🏻 https://t.co/jSpaQM0vQs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the Noida Police on Friday booked Yadav and arrested five others for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties.

Yadav, a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, has refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation.

An FIR has been lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint from Gaurav Gupta of the PFA against six people, including Yadav, for allegedly partying at a Noida banquet hall where snake venom was made available, police said. With PTI

#BJP