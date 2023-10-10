Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; watch her video as she says 'I knew if I will come live, I will get sympathy'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

Actress Shehnaaz Gill was hospitalised due to food poisoning at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, but is said to be fine now.

It was during the promotions of her latest release, when she fell sick and was admitted to the hospital.

Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram let her fans and followers know about her condition from the hospital.

"Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection."

She also said: “If I come live, she will get sympathy.”

The live video, which is no longer there on Shehnaaz's profile, was shared by one of her fans on X.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13.

