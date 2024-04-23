‘No poison found’: Viscera report of Mukhtar Ansari

Lucknow, April 23
The viscera test report of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, on Tuesday, stated that no poison has been found.
Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at the Rani Durgawati Medical College in Banda district on March 28 while serving a conviction in jail.
Mukhtar's brother and MP Afzal Ansari had alleged that the gangster-turned-politician was killed by poisoning.
The post-mortem report confirmed that Ansari died of cardiac arrest.
Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.
A senior hospital source, who oversaw the post-mortem examination and had access to the report, said on condition of anonymity, "The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)."
The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.
Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...