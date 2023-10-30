ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka post 241 all out against Afghanistan

PTI

Pune, October 30

Sri Lankan score a below-par 241 all out against Afghanistan in their World Cup match here on Monday.

Invited to bat, opener Pathum Nissanka (46), Kusal Mendis (39), Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) all got starts but failed to capitalise as Afghan bowlers managed to take wickets regularly.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34) snapped four wickets to emerge as the most successful bowler for Afghanistan. It was a collective effort as Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/38), Azmatullah Omarzai (1/37) Rashid Khan (1/50) all were among wickets.

However, Maheesh Theekshana (29) and Angelo Mathews (23) added a valuable 45 off 42 balls for the eighth wicket to provide them the late momentum.

Brief Score:

Sri Lanka: 241 all out in 49.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 46; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/34).

#Afghanistan #Sri Lanka