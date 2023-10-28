Chinese ex-Premier Keqiang dies months after retirement

PTI

Beijing, October 27

Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, an acclaimed economist who was once a strong contender against President Xi Jinping for the country's top leadership role, died on Friday of a heart attack.

Li, 68 died of a sudden heart attack at 12:10 am on Friday after all-out rescue efforts failed, according to an official obituary notice issued on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “We deeply mourn the death of Comrade Li Keqiang due to a sudden heart attack”.

Asked about funeral arrangements, she told a media briefing that “please refer to the obituary that is to be released. In his early years as Premier, Keqiang was associated with managing China's policy towards India. Soon after taking over as Premier, Keqiang chose New Delhi as his first visit abroad to show the significance China attached to its relations with India while Xi visited Russia—

#China #Xi Jinping