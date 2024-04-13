 Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets senior US officials, reviews progress of global strategic partnership : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets senior US officials, reviews progress of global strategic partnership

Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets senior US officials, reviews progress of global strategic partnership

The officials discussed priorities for strengthening US-India defence partnership, including implementation of roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation

Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets senior US officials, reviews progress of global strategic partnership

Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra during a meeting with senior officials from the US Government. PTI



PTI

Washington, April 13

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has met several US senior officials, including Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks, to undertake a detailed review of the progress on further consolidating the bilateral strategic ties and discussed their shared efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kwatra is in the US this week for a series of meetings with senior officials of the US government and interaction with industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation in areas like defence and technology.

Hicks and Kwatra discussed priorities for strengthening the US-India defence partnership, including the implementation of the roadmap for the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation, Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon said.

The two officials underscored the historic momentum in the Major Defence Partnership in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to an official statement.

They applauded the efforts by both countries to advance the co-production of fighter jet engines and armoured vehicles, as well as the continued success of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) in promoting innovation and partnerships between US and Indian researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors, it said.

Kwatra and Hicks also spoke about the importance of expanding the scope of US-India military engagements to strengthen cooperation across all domains while highlighting the shared efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, Pahon said.

They also discussed a range of regional security issues and committed to collaborating closely in support of a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the statement said, amidst China's aggressive moves in the region. 

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provided an opportunity to further advance our growing and future-oriented partnership,” the statement issued by the Indian Embassy here said.

During his visit from April 10 to 12, Kwatra undertook a detailed review of the progress made towards further consolidating the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, it said.

Kwatra held meetings with Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Kurt Campbell, Deputy Secretary of State, as well as other senior officials.

He also held discussions with key officials at the National Security Council, the Department of Defence, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Energy.

“These discussions spanned the entire gamut of India-US ties, growing defence and commercial ties, supply chain resilience and contemporary regional developments,” the embassy said.

The top Indian diplomat also met with representatives of leading think tanks and chambers of commerce.

“USIBC was delighted to host Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra for a breakfast meeting with our Board Chair and @Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Ed Knight. They engaged in discussions on deepening investment channels, fostering innovation and technology, and strengthening the commercial ties between our countries,” the US-Indian Business Council had said on X.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

5
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

6
Punjab

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

7
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

8
Diaspora

12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories

9
India

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

10
India

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Top News

2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand

2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand

The accused will be produced before the National Investigati...

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for th...

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

According to CBI, Kavitha had told Reddy that in case he doe...


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

Six private school buses impounded in Ambala

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

Rider killed after school bus collides with scooter, auto

‘AAP resorting to fear-mongering’: Delhi BJP rejects minister’s claims

Five land in Delhi Police net for duping people by posing as cops

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps