Hours after Biden okays $60 billion additional funding for Ukraine, US sends tranche of weapons to war-torn country

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 25

Within hours of US President Joe Biden having okayed the $60 billion military aid to Ukraine, the first batch of weapons and equipment was despatched from the US to the war-torn country, indicating a fresh round of hostilities was expected in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The US Department of Defense announced on Thursday morning that the first assistance package under the new funding was on its way. “The package is valued at up to $1 billion, includes key capabilities to include air defense interceptors, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles and antitank weapons,” a statement said.

The US Senate, on Tuesday, had okayed the ‘national security supplemental legislation’ with a $95 billion aid, of which $60 billion is for Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel.

Biden signed on the Bill to make it into a law on Wednesday and before that he announced that the US would send a fresh round of military aid to Ukraine within hours.

On US Department of Defense (DoD) said this was Biden Administration’s 56th tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories to Ukraine since August 2021.

The capabilities in this announcement include, among other items, missiles for air defence; stinger anti-aircraft missiles; small arms to counter UAV’s; artillery rocket systems; high explosive ammunitions; infantry fighting vehicles; mine resistant vehicles; anti-weapons; precision ammunition; night vision devices; and spare parts, field equipment, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

“This package will surge munitions, weapons, and equipment forward to support Ukraine’s ability to defend its frontlines, protect its cities, and counter Russia’s continued attacks”, the DoD said.

The funding has been okayed by the US Congress. The US leadership together with some 50 allies and partners is looking to provide critical capabilities needed to fight Russia.

The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen CQ Brown said the Pentagon is “well postured with the authorities” needed to quickly provide Ukraine with munitions.

“We’ll get capability to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” he added.

Biden had requested the additional funding in October. The House passed the measure over the weekend, and it cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

