 Imran Khan, the cricket star who ditched playboy image to rule Pakistan : The Tribune India

Imran Khan, the cricket star who ditched playboy image to rule Pakistan

Khan had for months averted arrest in a number of cases registered against him

Imran Khan, the cricket star who ditched playboy image to rule Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. File Photo



Reuters

May 9

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricketing hero-turned-politician who was arrested on Tuesday, whipped up popular support amid decades-high inflation and a crippling economic slowdown before his ouster last year.

The 70-year-old has since showed no sign of slowing down, even after being wounded in a November attack on his convoy as he led a protest march to Islamabad calling for snap general elections.

Khan had for months averted arrest in a number of cases registered against him that include charges of instigating crowds to violence. There were massive protests against previous attempts to arrest him.

Khan was pushed out of the premiership in April last year amid public frustration at high inflation, rising deficits and endemic corruption that he had promised to stamp out.

The Supreme Court overturned his decision to dissolve parliament and defections from his ruling coalition meant he lost the no confidence vote that followed.

That put him among a long list of elected Pakistani prime ministers who have failed to see out their full terms - none has done so since independence in 1947.

In 2018, the cricket legend who led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, rallied the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected abroad. But the firebrand nationalist's fame and charisma were not enough.

Once criticised for being under the thumb of the powerful military establishment, Khan's ouster came following worsening relations between him and then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military, which has an outsized role in Pakistan having ruled the country for nearly half of its history and won control over some of its biggest economic institutions, has said it remains neutral towards politics.

SUDDEN RISE

But Khan is again among the country's most popular leaders, according to local polls.

His rise to power in 2018 came over two decades after he first launched his political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice party, in 1996.

Despite his fame and status as a hero in cricket-mad Pakistan, PTI languished in Pakistan's political wilderness, not winning a seat other than Khan's for 17 years.

In 2011, Khan began drawing huge crowds of young Pakistanis disillusioned with endemic corruption, chronic electricity shortages and crises in education and unemployment.

He drew even greater backing in the ensuing years, with educated Pakistani expatriates leaving their jobs to work for his party and pop musicians and actors joining his campaign.

His goal, Khan told supporters in 2018, was to turn Pakistan from a country with a "small group of wealthy and a sea of poor" into an "example for a humane system, a just system, for the world, of what an Islamic welfare state is".

That year he was victorious, marking a rare ascension by a sporting hero to the pinnacle of politics. Observers cautioned, however, that his biggest enemy was his own rhetoric, having raised supporters' hopes sky high.

PLAYBOY TO REFORMER

Born in 1952, the son of a civil engineer, Khan grew up with four sisters in an affluent urban Pashtun family in Lahore, Pakistan's second-biggest city.

After a privileged education, he went on to the University of Oxford where he graduated with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

As his cricket career flourished, he developed a playboy reputation in London in the late 1970s.

In 1995, he married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of business tycoon James Goldsmith. The couple, who had two sons together, divorced in 2004. A second marriage to TV journalist Reham Nayyar Khan also ended in divorce.

His third marriage to Bushra Bibi, a spiritual leader whom Khan had come to know during his visits to a 13th century shrine in Pakistan, reflected his deepening interest in Sufism - a form of Islamic practice that emphasises spiritual closeness to God.

Once in power, Khan embarked on his plan of building a "welfare" state modelled on what he said was an ideal system dating back to the Islamic world some 14 centuries earlier.

But his anti-corruption drive was heavily criticised as a tool for sidelining political opponents - many of whom were imprisoned on charges of graft.

Pakistan's generals also remained powerful and military officers, retired and serving, were placed in charge of more than a dozen civilian institutions.

#Cricket #Imran Khan #Inflation #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

3
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

4
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

5
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

6
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

7
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

8
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

9
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

10
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

15 dead as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

22 killed, 20 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP's Khargone

PM Modi expresses grief

Seems Ashok Gehlot’s leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to J...

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Murder charges framed against accused Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar case

Walkar was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last y...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Chandigarh: Reach out to voter, Rajnath Singh tells BJP cadre

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing