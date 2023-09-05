Kim Jong-un may visit Russia for talks with Putin on arms deal

IANS

Seoul, September 5

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may soon travel to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss a possible arms deal, according to a news report.

In its report published on Monday, The New York Times, citing unidentified "American and allied officials", said Kim might travel to Vladivostok next week, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"In a rare foray from his country, Kim would travel from Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he would meet Putin," the report said

"Both leaders would be on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled from September 10 to 13," it added.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) declined to confirm the report when asked, but said Kim might be expecting high-level dialogue in Russia.

"As we have warned publicly, arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK (North Korea's official name) are actively advancing," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson told Yonhap News Agency, citing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's trip to Pyongyang in July that she said sought to "convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia".

"We have information that Kim Jong-un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," the NSC spokesperson added.

#Russia #Vladimir Putin