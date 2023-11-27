 Israel, Hamas prepare for fourth swap as mediators seek to extend cease-fire : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israel, Hamas prepare for fourth swap as mediators seek to extend cease-fire

Israel, Hamas prepare for fourth swap as mediators seek to extend cease-fire

Of the 240 hostages captured by Hamas, 62 have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza

Israel, Hamas prepare for fourth swap as mediators seek to extend cease-fire

Released Palestinian prisoner Khalil Zamareh embraces his mother as he is received by his family outside his house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel on Monday. Reuters Photo



AP

Deir Al-Balah, November 27

Israel and Hamas are preparing for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, as mediators seek to extend a cease-fire in Gaza that is set to expire after Monday.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages — 14 Israelis and three Thais — in a third exchange under the four-day truce. In turn, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Of the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in its October 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war, 62 have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the truce, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

With the truce deal has come increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though aid groups say it’s still barely enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. Roughly two-thirds of them are women and minors, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would press ahead with the war after the cease-fire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas. About 77 soldiers have been killed in Israel’s ground offensive.

Here’s what’s happening in the war:

Chinese foreign minister to lead security council meeting on israel-hamas war

Beijing

China’s top diplomat would travel to New York to lead a United Nations Security Council meeting on the war in Gaza on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi would chair the meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday. China currently holds the Security Council presidency.

“China hopes that by holding this high-level meeting, we can contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, realising a cease-fire and cessation of hostilities, protecting civilians and ultimately promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution,” Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The Chinese government has joined Arab states in calling for a cease-fire as Israel mounted counterattacks in response to the initial Hamas attack and taking of hostages. Hamas has released some hostages during a truce that began on Friday in return for Israeli releases of Palestinian prisoners.

“The pace towards peace, no matter how small, should be encouraged, and the difficulty in protecting civilians, no matter how daunting, should be overcome,” Wang Wenbin said of the hostage and prisoner releases. “We have repeatedly emphasized that violence cannot create real security and the use of force cannot bring lasting peace.”        

Thailand says three more Thai hostages have been released.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that three more Thai nationals have been released by Hamas, leaving 15 citizens still captive.

The ministry said the three hostages were freed on Sunday, the third batch of Thai hostages released so far under a cease-fire deal. This brought the total number of Thai hostages released to 17. The ministry said the three are undergoing health checks at a medical centre in Israel.

It said it is working for the safe release of the remaining Thai hostages.

Thais were the single biggest group of foreigners taken hostage. Thais working in Israel are mostly employed as semi-skilled farm labourers at wages considerably higher than those they can earn at home.

Six teenagers go on trial in the 2020 beheading of a French teacher

Paris

Six teenagers go on trial on Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France’s cherished rights of expression and secularism.

Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on October 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalised. The attacker was in turn shot dead by police.

Paty’s name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.

Palestinian prisoners return to a hero’s welcome        

Ramallah, West Bank

Over three dozen Palestinian prisoners returned to a hero’s welcome in the West Bank after being released by Israel in a cease-fire deal with Hamas.

The 39 young men, wearing gray prison garb, were welcomed on Sunday by several hundred well-wishers in central Ramallah.

The crowd hoisted the men on their shoulders. Many waved victory signs and held green Hamas flags.

The release came hours after Hamas released 17 hostages it had been holding in the Gaza Strip.

It was the third of four planned swaps under a cease-fire deal that is set to expire on Monday.

Jordan’s foreign minister wants Europeans to back calls for a permanent cease-fire

Barcelona, Spain

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says he hopes a meeting of Mediterranean officials would help bridge a gap between Arab and European countries in calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza to become a permanent cease-fire.

The fragile pause in hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group continued on Sunday with a third straight day of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released. It was originally scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.

Safadi said the truce was holding up but that more effort was needed to reach at least 200 daily trucks bringing aid into the Gaza Strip, and for the pause in the fighting “to immediately develop into a permanent cease-fire”.  

The minister spoke to The Associated Press on the eve of Monday’s Union for the Mediterranean gathering that would bring to Barcelona in northern Spain 42 delegations from Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa, many of them represented by their foreign ministers.  

Three men of Palestinian descent shot near University of Vermont       

Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington, Vermont, for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured, one seriously, near the University of Vermont, police said.

The attack may have been a hate crime, authorities said.

Police were searching for the suspect after the attack on Saturday evening near the UVM campus, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement on Sunday.

Two of the men were in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Murad said. The three, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victim’s relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.

The victims are of Palestinian descent, two are US citizens, and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Murad said.  

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

2
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

3
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

4
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

5
India

New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call

6
Chandigarh

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

7
Sports

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

8
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

9
Punjab Firing at singer’s house in Canada

Moosewala’s father hits out at Punjab govt

10
World

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Silkyara tunnel collapse: Parts of auger machine removed from rubble

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...

Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing singer Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajpreet Singh ...

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row