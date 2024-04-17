New Kazakh law to better protect women, children

New Delhi, April 16
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved a law, the first in the Commonwealth of Independent States region, to introduce special measures for the protection of women and children.
The law aims to increase the safety and security of families and children across Kazakhstan, focusing on the development of a robust infrastructure to support those in vulnerable situations and to prevent instances of violence.
Norms have been introduced to toughen accountability for all acts of violence against women and children.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...