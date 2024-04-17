New Kazakh law to better protect women, children

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved a law, the first in the Commonwealth of Independent States region, to introduce special measures for the protection of women and children.

The law aims to increase the safety and security of families and children across Kazakhstan, focusing on the development of a robust infrastructure to support those in vulnerable situations and to prevent instances of violence.

Norms have been introduced to toughen accountability for all acts of violence against women and children.

