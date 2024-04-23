Over 10 quakes rattle Taiwan; no damage reported

TAIPEI, April 22
More than a dozen earthquakes, the strongest of 5.7 magnitude, struck Taiwan’s east coast on Monday and some caused brief shaking in the capital Taipei, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The quakes were centred on the largely rural eastern county of Hualien, where earlier this month at least 14 people died after a 7.2 magnitude temblor. Taiwan Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...