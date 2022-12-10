Pak appoints officer on ad hoc basis to manage Kartarpur Corridor affairs

PTI

Lahore, December 9

Pakistan's federal government has appointed an official on an ad hoc basis for a period of three months to handle the affairs of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

The 4-km-long Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab state.

The corridor allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their holiest sites, situated in Pakistan, without a visa.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the federal body, which looks after holy places of minorities in Pakistan, issued a notification on Wednesday of the appointment of the Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor Chief Executive Officer for three months.

According to the notification, ETPB Additional Secretary (Admin) Sanaullah Khan was handed over the charge of the CEO Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor, for three months 'as a stop-gap arrangement'. "Moreover, the selection of the CEO Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor has been processed so that the deputed officer may be advised to handle the affairs of the Kartarpur Corridor project carefully in coordination with all law enforcement agencies due to its strategic and international significance," it said.

Before Khan, a senior official of ETPB, Rana Shahid was in charge of handling the affairs at the Kartarpur Corridor.

When the Kartarpur Corridor project was launched in November 2019, Brig (R) Muhammad Latif was appointed the first CEO Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor (Gurdwara Darbar Sahib).