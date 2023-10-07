Russian fighter intercepts US patrol plane over Norwegian Sea

IANS

Moscow, October 7

A Russian MIG-31 was scrambled to intercept a US patrol aircraft over the Norwegian Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the state border over the Norwegian Sea, it said on Friday, adding that the MIG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the target and prevent a violation of the state border.

The foreign plane was identified as a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft. Once the Russian fighter approached the aircraft, it turned away from the state border, Xinhua news agency reported.

The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, according to the Defence Ministry.

