Theresa May to stand down as MP after 27 years

London: Theresa May, Britain's second female PM who ruled between 2016 and 2019, on Friday announced her exit from frontline politics after 27 years as an MP in the House of Commons. Her travails with getting a Brexit deal through Parliament in the wake of the June 2016 referendum ended in her forced exit over four years ago. PTI
United Airlines plane loses tyre during takeoff
San Francisco: A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tyre while taking off from San Francisco. The tyre landed in the parking lot of the airport and smashed into a car. No one was injured, airport spokesman Doug Yakel stated. AP
Students clash with cops during a protest against a Bill that allows foreign varsities to operate in Greece, in Athens. Reuters
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...