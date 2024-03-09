Theresa May to stand down as MP after 27 years

London: Theresa May, Britain's second female PM who ruled between 2016 and 2019, on Friday announced her exit from frontline politics after 27 years as an MP in the House of Commons. Her travails with getting a Brexit deal through Parliament in the wake of the June 2016 referendum ended in her forced exit over four years ago. PTI

United Airlines plane loses tyre during takeoff

San Francisco: A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tyre while taking off from San Francisco. The tyre landed in the parking lot of the airport and smashed into a car. No one was injured, airport spokesman Doug Yakel stated. AP

Students clash with cops during a protest against a Bill that allows foreign varsities to operate in Greece, in Athens. Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London