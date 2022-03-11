‘Tomb of Sand’ on Booker Prize longlist

London, March 10
Author Geetanjali Shree’s novel “Tomb of Sand” is among 13 books from across the world longlisted for the International Booker Prize, the first Hindi language work of fiction to make the cut for the prestigious literary prize, unveiled in London on Thursday. Shree’s book was translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Change will be visible in a month in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...