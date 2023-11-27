US girl among 17 released by Hamas on third day of truce

New Delhi, November 26

A four-year-old American girl held by Hamas in Gaza was released on Sunday, President Joe Biden said, as the militant group said it had handed over 13 Israeli hostages, three Thais and one with Russian citizenship on the third day of a truce with Israel.

Hila Rotem reunite with her relative. ap/pti

“Within the framework of the humanitarian truce and within the third phase of the exchange, we handed over to the Red Cross 13 Zionist detainees, three Thai and one Russian detainee,” said a post from Al Qassam Brigade, which also announced the death if its northern commander Ahmed Al-Ghandour (Abu Anas) and three leaders. Hamas said it had released the Russian due to Moscow’s stand on its conflict with Israel.

An Irish-Israeli girl reunite with her relative. Reuters

The Gaza Strip was quiet, but attacks took place in the wider region with Syria reporting an Israeli air strike on its airport. Agencies also confirmed that Yemen’s Houthis had seized a second Israeli billionaire-linked ship in the Red Sea. The ceasefire had appeared to falter on its second day on Saturday when there was no movement of hostages by Hamas several hours after it had exchanged the ‘list’ with the Israelis.

The four-day ceasefire began on Friday. During this period, aid will flow into Gaza. Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners. All will be women and minors. Israel has offered to extend the truce by an extra day for every 10 hostages freed.

Some Israelis have also accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to bring the hostages back. — TNS/Agencies

Ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt, US

The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis and over 13,300 Palestinians.

Aid, respite in Gaza

The pause has given some respite to Gaza's 2.3 million people, still reeling from relentless Israeli bombardment that has driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and levelled residential areas. Rockets fired from Gaza militants into Israel also went silent.

