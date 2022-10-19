Xi Jinping swears to make China modern socialist nation

Beijing, October 18
Poised for record third five-year term and perhaps for life, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s high-voltage Marxist rhetoric on Sunday with a vow to make China a modern socialist country has raised hackles at home and abroad that the Communist Party of China (CPC) could be taking the turn to the extreme left.
“From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realise the second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation,” Xi said in his marathon speech.
Xi, 69, who came to power in 2012, has raised the ideological bar of the CPC, which earlier relegated the ideology to the backseat for the last three decades.
