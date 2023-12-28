1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Tarn Taran, December 27
One passenger was killed and 10 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck-trailer near Naushehra Pannuan village on the National Highway No. 54 here on Wednesday morning. The bus owned by New Deep Transport Company was going from Amritsar to Bathinda.
The deceased was identified as an employee of a private transport company. Two of the 10 injured were discharged after providing first aid at the Primary Health Centre, Sarhali.
Of the eight injured, four had sustained serious injuries and were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar. Those referred to GMC included Harvinder Singh, Ramesh, Suraj and Paramjit Kaur.
Four others, who were injured include Harvinder Singh (32) of Tarn Taran, Channan Singh (30), Paramjit Kaur (35) of Nandpur (Naushehra Pannuan) and Ramesh (44) of Amritsar. At present, they are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.
Channan Singh, an injured passenger, said as soon as the bus crossed Naushehra Pannuan it rammed into a truck-trailer parked on the roadside. He said the bus driver could not see the truck-trailer due to dense fog. He said the truck driver should not have switched off parking lights of his vehicle.
Jaspal Singh DSP, Patti, said action would be taken against driver of the private bus. He said the driver of the truck-trailer had stopped his vehicle on roadside to check air pressure in tyres.
He said bus driver fled from the spot after the accident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...