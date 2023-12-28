1 killed, 10 hurt as bus rams into truck near Naushehra Pannuan

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 27

One passenger was killed and 10 others injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck-trailer near Naushehra Pannuan village on the National Highway No. 54 here on Wednesday morning. The bus owned by New Deep Transport Company was going from Amritsar to Bathinda.

The deceased was identified as an employee of a private transport company. Two of the 10 injured were discharged after providing first aid at the Primary Health Centre, Sarhali.

Of the eight injured, four had sustained serious injuries and were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar. Those referred to GMC included Harvinder Singh, Ramesh, Suraj and Paramjit Kaur.

Four others, who were injured include Harvinder Singh (32) of Tarn Taran, Channan Singh (30), Paramjit Kaur (35) of Nandpur (Naushehra Pannuan) and Ramesh (44) of Amritsar. At present, they are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.

Channan Singh, an injured passenger, said as soon as the bus crossed Naushehra Pannuan it rammed into a truck-trailer parked on the roadside. He said the bus driver could not see the truck-trailer due to dense fog. He said the truck driver should not have switched off parking lights of his vehicle.

Jaspal Singh DSP, Patti, said action would be taken against driver of the private bus. He said the driver of the truck-trailer had stopped his vehicle on roadside to check air pressure in tyres.

He said bus driver fled from the spot after the accident.

#Tarn Taran