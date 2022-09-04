10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

The Lopoke police have booked around 10 persons, including a woman, for allegedly abducting and robbing a divorced woman at Mode Kalan village here.

The incident occurred in mid-August, while a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday.

Those booked were identified as Kanwaljit Kaur, Malkeet Singh and Mani Singh. No arrest has been made till now, said the police authorities. A matrimonial dispute was the reason behind the incident, they said.

Amajit Kaur, a resident of Ghanupur village and the victim, in her police complaint said she had been in relationship with Gurwinder Singh of Mode Kalan village for the past three years.

She said Gurwinder’s wife Kanwaljit Kaur and she had good relations. However, Gurwinder and his in-laws developed a feud over monetary dispute.

She said on August 17, she got a call from Gurwinder Singh who called her to his house. She said when she reached there, Kanwaljit Kaur, her brother Malkeet Singh and Mani Singh along with several others were also present there. She alleged she was thrashed by them. Later, she returned home on her scooter.

She said while returning the accused chased her and hit her scooter with their car. She sustained injuries in the incident. She alleged that the accused bundled her in the car and pointed a pistol at her. She said they abducted her and took to a house in Matia village. She alleged they threatened to kill her and also took a video of her. She alleged they snatched her jewellery and later dropped her with scooter at Kukkran village. She said the accused again followed her. She said she got frightened following the incident and hid somewhere after locking the house. Later, she lodged a police complaint.

ASI Angrej Singh, investigating officer, said a case under Sections 365, 379-B, 506, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against over 10 persons and raids were on to arrest them.