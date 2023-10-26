10 booked for killing youth, injuring two in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

A youth was shot dead and his two friends were injured after several armed persons opened fire at them over a dispute on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road here yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Gurparvesh Singh (22), a resident of the Mohni Park area. His injured friends were identified as Sunitpal Singh of Urban Estate located on Ram Tirath Road and Sawanpreet Singh of Kamboh. They suffered gunshot injuries on arms and legs. Both were admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment.

Raids are on to nab the suspects, who are absconding. A case under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has registered against the suspects. Old enmity is the reason behind the incident. Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police

Gurparvesh, a hotel management student of Khalsa College, was the only son of his parents. Following complaint of his father Balwinder Singh, the police have booked 10 persons on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.

Among those booked included Fateh Randhawa of Kukkrawala village, Rajasansi, and his accomplices Gurwinder Singh Mann, alias Bagga, Parman and Bhola, alias Ladda, and six unknown persons. The suspects are absconding.

Balwinder Singh told the police that he retired from Cooperative Sugar Mill at Zira and now he was doing farming. He said yesterday, he, his son and wife Lakhwinder Kaur were at home when Gurparvesh’s friend Sunitpal called him. He said his son went to meet him at his residence in Urban Estate.

Balwinder said after some time he and his brother Resham Singh of Rattoke village in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran district, went to Ram Tirath Road to meet his son. Balwinder said when they reached near a dera, he saw his son Gurparvesh and Sunitpal going towards bypass road in a car. Balwinder said they followed their car. He said the car stopped near Holy City colony where two cars had met with an accident. He said the duo came out of their car and started interacting with a youth standing nearby.

Balwinder said in the meantime, three cars arrived on the spot and the prime suspect Fateh Randhawa came out of one of the vehicle. Balwinder said he started quarrelling with Sunitpal and hit him with his pistol butt. He said Gurparvesh tried to intervene and save his friend.

Balwinder said the suspect and his accomplice started firing at Gurparvesh and his friend. Gurparesh received bullet injuries in stomach and on arms. He fell on the road. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Balwinder said Sunitpal and another youth Sawanpreet also sustained bullet injuries.

Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said raids were on to nab the suspects, who were absconding after the incident. He said a case under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects.

“We are conducting raids to arrest the suspects. Old enmity is the reason behind the incident,” the ADCP said.