10-day art exhibition underway in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar, April 16
The Indian Academy of Fine Arts organized the 10th State Exhibition of Arts, a 10-day art fiesta featuring art works by eminent artists from across the state.
Dr PS Grover, IAFA, said the exhibition features works by 120 artists with 134 artworks, including paintings, sculptures and murals, displayed in the gallery. “Like every year, the focus remains on the promotion of art in Punjab with a mix of traditional and new media art. Among the 120 artists, we have senior eminent names and also amateur and budding artists,” he said.
This exhibition was inaugurated by Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, president, IAFA. Along with the exhibition, the Baisakhi festival was celebrated in which bhangra and a culture team from Khalsa College performed. In the competition category, winners were given prizes worth Rs 80,000, with a cash award of Rs 21,000 given to Barnala-based artist Simarjit Singh, Rs 11,000 to Amritsar’s Gursharan Kaur and three prizes worth Rs 5,000 awarded to Mandeep Kaur, Dr Navneet Janagal and Gurlal Singh.
In the amateur and budding artist category, cash awards worth Rs 11,000 were awarded.
