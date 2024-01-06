2 drug peddlers held with over 1 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, January 5
The Sarai Amanat Khan police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1.030 kg of heroin from their possession on Thursday near Chahal village. The drug peddlers have been identified as Gurbhej Singh Bheja of Meharbanpur and Jagrup Singh of Walia Manjhpur village in Amritsar district.
According to the information available, a police team led by ASI Satpal was on patrolling in the area and observed the movement of two Activa-borne suspects near Chahal. The police stopped them and recovered the heroin hidden in two packets during a search. The drug peddlers have been booked under Section 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The drug peddlers were produced in court on Friday and have been sent to police remand for two days.
