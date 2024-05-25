25 mobile phones, intoxicants, bidis recovered from inmates in Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

There have been unabated instances of seizure of prohibited material, including cellphones and drugs from the Amritsar Central Jail. Continuing with the drive, the authorities concerned recovered 25 mobile phones and drugs from jail inmates during search operation on Thursday.

The jail authorities lodged a complaint with the police following which two separate FIRs were registered at the Islamabad police station here.

Naresh Pal, Assistant Superintendent (Jail), said the prison staff launched a search operation in the high security jail leading to the recovery of 15 touch and 10 keypad mobile phones along with 17 SIM cards, 68 bundles of bidis, a heater spring, besides a headphone from their occupation of inmates.

In a separate case, the jail staff recovered 35 grams of opium, 25 grams of charas and 69 intoxicant tablets from another inmate identified as Sagar, alias Love. A separate FIR under the Prisons Act and NDPS Act was registered against him.

The police said the accused would be brought on production warrant for further interrogation to investigate how the prohibited material was sneaked into the jail. Till now, over 400 mobile phones had been seized by the jail authorities during the past five months.

