317 inmates attend medical camp at Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, December 16

A one-day free medical camp was organised by the Gurdaspur District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the Central Jail here on Saturday.

The proceedings were held under the supervision of Rajinder Aggarwal, District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of GDLSA, and its Secretary Sumit Bhalla.

A total of 317 inmates attended the camp where free medicines were also provided. Also present on the occasion were Jail Superintendent Navinder Singh and Civil Surgeon Dr Harbhajan Ram Mandy.

A team of doctors of the Civil Hospital comprising Dr Varinder Kaur (Dermatology), Dr Ankit Rattan (Eyes), Dr Sushil Kumar (Medical Specialist) and Dr Prince (orthopaedics) attended on the inmates.

Rajinder Aggarwal, while speaking on the occasion, said it was the duty of society to take care of the under-privileged and also those to whom proper medical facilities are not available like inmates of jails. “Hence, we thought it would be prudent to provide access to medical facilities to the inmates,” said Aggarwal.

#Gurdaspur