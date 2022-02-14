A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Seeking votes for his party candidates, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow on Sunday.

Addressing voters and party workers, Kejriwal said only four days are left to clean the Congress, SAD and other parties from the election fray. “Don’t sit back at home. Ensure to cast vote on February 20. Vote for Dr Ajay Gupta from the Amritsar Central constituency and elevate Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Both Kejriwal and Mann were accompanied by Amritsar North candidate, former police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Amritsar South candidate Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Amritsar Central candidate Dr Ajay Gupta, Amritsar West candidate Dr Jasbir Singh and Amritsar East candidate Jeevanjot Kaur.

Kejriwal said the 2022 elections were a golden opportunity to save Punjab from being looted by conventional political parties. He said the Congress, erstwhile SAD-BJP alliance and BJP governments did not take any step for the development of schools, colleges, hospitals in this border constituency.

He claimed that with the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, industries would be revived and developed in the border district, including the holy city, besides focus on good and affordable education and healthcare. He concluded his speech with Sikh religious slogan ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’. The roadshow commenced from Novelty Chowk and concluded outside Gurdwara Shaheedan after passing through different roads. However, it created traffic bottlenecks on several roads which inconvenienced people.