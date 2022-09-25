AAP activists, MLA want SSP transferred

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 24

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, today staged a dharna against SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon outside the city police station here.

They were protesting against the registration of a ‘false’ case against Harpreet Singh, AAP ward president, Tarn Taran city, who was arrested and sent to jail for stealing eucalyptus (safaida) trees from the roadside a week ago. Some of Harpreet Singh’s associates too have been booked in the case.

Holding banners in their hands, the protesters were demanding action against SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon and his transfer to some other place.

Two-month ago, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and some other MLAs of the district had met top state police officials and demanded the transfer of SSP from here.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Dr Sohal condemned the registration of a ‘false’ case against the party activist. The protesters also demanded cancellation of the case.

Kulwant Singh Pannu, AAP leader and a close associate of the MLA said Harpreet Singh stole the trees not for his personal use but for a religious event at a gurdwara. So, the police action can’t be justified, he added.

DSP Jaspal Singh, who was accompanied by Dr Sohal, said the matter would be investigated.