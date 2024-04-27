City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The Congress today shredded the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) as a saga of unkept promises and a bundle of lies.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky today asked the BJP, “You have been in power for 10 years. Don’t tell us what you are going to do, tell us what you have done all these years.”

Lucky said there was no ‘sankalp’ (resolution) in ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the BJP. It was just a bundle of lies aimed at cheating people of Chandigarh for third time, he added. He pointed out that the BJP had been doing it before every election since 2014. But, he added, people have now understood their designs and they won’t be fooled anymore.

“You may be able to fool some people sometime, some people all the time, but you can’t keep on fooling all the people, all the time,” the Chandigarh Congress president told the BJP.

Counting the BJP’s failed and forgotten promises of the past manifestos, Lucky reminded the party that it had promised to regularise the houses outside ‘Lal Dora’, but did nothing during the past 10 years. He asked what happened to the promise of allowing need-based changes in CHB units. He said the BJP had promised to give ownership rights to about 25,000 families whom the Congress government had provided dwelling units, but failed to do so.

Lucky said the BJP also failed to regularise the services of contractual employees working in the UT Administration for many years.

Besides, he alleged, there were issues concerning shopkeepers and businessmen also, which the BJP conveniently chose to ignore and forget. “And they are still making fresh promises,” he remarked.

