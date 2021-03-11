Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 9

The police have found glaring lapses in the probe conducted into the case pertaining to kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy in Beas.

In a nutshell 12-year-old Vanshroop, went missing from his native village Kartarpur on December 23, 2021, while the family accused some relatives of abduction

They lodged a complaint with Beas police. However, an FIR was registered four months after the incident after the victim's family made rounds of the police station and approached senior cops

Sukhwinder Singh, a relative of the family, was among the suspects

Victim's mother Kuldeep Kaur and her husband said Sukhwinder and his unidentified accomplice had taken the boy from the house and Vanshroop did not return home since

After four months, the police booked Sukhwinder and his unidentified accomplice for kidnapping the child

The family alleged that the village sarpanch was influencing investigations to save the accused

Even after a lapse of five months, Beas police neither arrested the suspects nor traced the whereabouts of the victim. The family members had approached Amritsar Rural SSP Swarndeep Singh in this connection who had marked a probe to DSP Sukhwinder Singh Brar to look into it.

Taking a stern view of the findings, the SSP has initiated departmental action against two cops and investigation office in the case.

“We have found lapses and therefore departmental action against the two cops. A further probe into the abduction of the boy was ordered to DSP Brar,” said SSP.

