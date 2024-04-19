Amritsar: Construction of illegal shops begins again at Jhabal Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

Illegal construction of shops near the Amritsar Central Jail on the Jhabal Road that was stopped by the Municipal Town Planning wing has resumed again.

With the municipal corporation (MC) staff busy with election related duties, the construction mafia has again become active. There were 10 shops near Nursing College on Jhabal Road where construction had been stopped by the Municipal Corporation during the previous Congress regime.

According to information received, an illegal colony was also being developed by occupying seven acres of government land. Work on this colony was stopped by then Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

But in the past few weeks, construction work has resumed. As per the information, the occupied illegal land has been sold further to an influential person, who has resumed work at the site.

Construction of these shops is going on a war footing. Officials of the Town Planning wing of the municipal corporation claimed that the matter is in their notice and action would be taken against the violators soon.

