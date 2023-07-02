Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

Authorities at the Shri Guru Ram Das International Airport have issued an advisory for devotees planning to attend the annual barsi (death anniversary) of Baba Jawand Singh at the gurdwara situated inside the airport premises.

Airport authorities said the barsi of Baba Jawand Singh will be held at the gurdwara located within the Amritsar airport premises on July 2. As the event is expected to draw a large number of devotees and visitors, passengers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and arrive at the airport well in advance.

“Due to the barsi, there will be a significant increase in the number of visitors and overall activity at the airport. This may result in longer queues, heavier traffic and potential delays. To ensure a seamless and stress-free journey, we strongly advise all passengers to plan their travel in advance. Take into consideration the expected rush and allow extra time for check-in and security procedures,” said a spokesperson of the airport.

“We recommend arriving at the airport well in advance to account for the additional crowds and possible delays. This will provide you with sufficient time to complete all necessary pre-flight formalities. Kindly extend your cooperation to the airport staff, security personnel and fellow passengers during this period,” the spokesperson said.

He added: “Practicing patience and understanding will contribute to a smooth and respectful experience for everyone. If you plan to use public transportation or airport parking facilities, be aware that they may experience increased demand. Consider alternative transportation options or arrange for a reliable pickup and drop-off service to minimise any inconvenience.”