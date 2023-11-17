Big screens to live stream World Cup cricket match

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 16

To widen its reach on the ‘Drug-free Punjab’ mission, the Punjab Police and Improvement Trust have installed screens at Ranjit Avenue for the live screening of cricket World Cup final. The measure is part of ‘The Hope Initiative’.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate and Improvement Trust have installed two live screens at the D-Block Market, Ranjit Avenue, here and Dussehra Grounds, Jandiala Guru, for the live screening of the World Cup cricket matches on November 15 and 16 (semi-finals) and the finals to be played on November 19.

Besides allowing the public at these places to keep themselves updated with scores and significant moments of these matches, the move aims at inspiring the masses to take up sports and give up drugs to lead a long, happy and healthy life. The police thanked Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and other stakeholders for this.

“More than just facilitating score updates of these important cricket matches, our aim is to inspire the masses to make sports an integral part of their lives. Such steps will definitely go a long way,” said Naunihal Singh, Police Commissioner.

Improvement Trust Chairman Ashok Talwar said that special arrangements have been made by the Improvement Trust for the live telecast of this match. More than 1,000 people would enjoy this final match on a big screen in the open ground of Ranjit Avenue. He said that people have been openly invited to view this live broadcast. Along with seating arrangements, there will also be stalls selling food items nearby. DJ and drums will also be played alongside.

