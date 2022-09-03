 Crackdown on illegal mining in Amritsar district, 16 held : The Tribune India

Crackdown on illegal mining in Amritsar district, 16 held

Crackdown on illegal mining in Amritsar district, 16 held

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 2

The Punjab Police with the help of the Border Security Force arrested 16 persons from different areas falling under Ramdass, Bhindi Saida and Ajnala police stations in the rural belt here on Thursday.

The police confiscated four tractor-trailers and two pick-up vehicles laden with illegally excavated sand. Separate cases under the Mines and Minerals Act have been registered against them. Of the 16 arrested persons, 10 were later released on bail.

10 accused released on bail

  • The police with the help of Border Security Force personnel arrested16 persons from different areas falling under Ramdass, Bhindi Saida and Ajnala police stations in the rural belt on Thursday
  • The police confiscated four tractor-trailers and two pick-up vehicles laden with illegally excavated sand. Of the 16 arrested persons, 10 were later released on bail. They all face cases under the Mining and Mineral Act

Ramdass police booked Kuldeep Singh and Palwinder Singh, both residents of Chaharpur village, for illegal mining. The police got a tip-off that the accused were carrying out illegal mining in Kotli Barwala village. When a team of the Mining Department reached the spot, the duo fled away leaving two tractor-trailers behind.

Similarly, the Border Security Force apprehended 10 persons from Gulgarh village while digging sand illegally. It confiscated two pick-up vehicles from the spot which were later handed over to Bhindi Saida police. Those arrested have been identified as Sukhwant Singh of Dayal Rangar village, Nanta Singh of Awan Vasau village, Major Singh of Saidpur village, Bhola Singh of Dayal Rangar village and Lodha Singh, Manga Singh, Baljit Singh, Surajpal Singh, Yodha Singh, Amanjot Singh, all residents of Gulgarh village. All were later released on bail.

In another instance, Bhindi Saida police booked Mintoo and Harchand Singh of Talle village for similar offence. The mining officials along with a police party raided the village following a tip-off. They found fresh signs of tyre of machinery from the spot. Following demarcation, they booked the duo as the land belonged to them.

Similarly, Ajnala police arrested Sukhdev Singh of Raipur Kalan, Satnam Singh of Bhindi, Bhagol Singh, Gurnam Singh of Sarangdev village, Kulwant Singh of Raipur Kotli village and Lakhvir singh of Teda Rajputa village.

Sukhdev was nabbed by BSF jawans while he was driving tractor-trailer carrying sand in Raipur Kalan village. Remaining accused were also held by the BSF for excavating sand and loading it in a tractor-trailer from agricultural land. The land belonged to Gulab Singh.

#illegal mining #punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s father receives ‘death threat’ email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

3
Delhi

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

4
Brand Connect

[Attention] Super Slim Keto Gummies Reviews [Gummy Bears in Canada] SCAM EXPOSED ALERT!

5
Haryana

Woman dies after being pushed from moving train for resisting sexual assault in Haryana's Tohana

6
Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid hooking up after split from Camila, 'it's casual and not a constant thing'

7
Nation

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

8
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Gang acquires railway tickets worth Rs 28 crore illegally, sells at high profit; six nabbed

10
Nation

Australia increases annual migrant intake to resolve labour shortage crisis

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

Sri Lankan ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled amid unrest, returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Leasehold to freehold: Remove building violations for conversion, says Chandigarh Housing Board

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar