Family of man accused of rape seeks fair probe

Amritsar, April 1

The family of a man, who was accused of raping a woman from Madhya Pradesh, has sought an impartial probe into the case, and alleged that the complainant has honey trapped him.

The woman attempted suicide at District Administrative Complex here two weeks ago, alleging she came to Amritsar to meet a man, who befriended her on social media site Instagram. Upon her arrival here two months ago, the man allegedly established physical relationship without her consent and recorded an objectionable video.

The man’s family now urged Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar for an impartial probe in the case and save them as the girl was threatening to lodge a false complaint against them. The police have also registered a dowry case against the man.

They also alleged the woman had registered a similar case against an Abohar-based man.

#Madhya Pradesh